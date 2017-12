CTV London





St. Thomas police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.

Parker Brooks, 16, was last seen by his father at their home on Alma Street around 4 p.m. on Dec. 2.

He is described as 5'11, 150 lbs and has short brown hair.

He is probably wearing a black leather jacket and carrying a gym bag.

Contact police at 519-631-1224 if you have any information.