London police are searching for a missing 61-year-old woman.

Mary Jane Egan hasn’t been seen since 12 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Wilkins Street and Sandringham Crescent.

Egan is described as white, 5’0”, 95lbs, with blond shoulder-length hair with bangs.

She was last seen wearing a leopard print shirt and white shorts. Egan may be driving a 2002 gold Chrysler Sebring convertible with blue top and Ontario license plates BNPH488.

Call police at 519-661-5670 if you have any information.