The London Police Service is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 43-year-old London woman.

Catherine Taylor was last seen on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in the area of Grand Ave and Ridout Street South at approximately 2:00p.m.

Catherine is described as Caucasian, female, 5'7", 175lbs, blonde shoulder length wavy hair, glasses, and green/blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue Canadian post t-shirt, dark blue winter jacket, grey pants, and brown shoes.

Catherine drives a brown 2010 Hyundai Tucson with tinted windows and Ontario license plate BPRB592.

Police and family are concerned about the welfare of Catherine.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.