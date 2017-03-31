

CTV London





London police are asking for the public's help locating a missing elderly woman.

Dimitroula Makropoulou, 80, of London was last seen in the area of 241 Sincoe St., near Wellington St. around 1:35pm on Friday.

Makropoulou is described as white, 4’12”, 120lbs, with grey hair. She was wearing a puffy burgundy 3/4 length coat, dark pants, and dark shoes, with a black purse, and a pink umbrella.

She was last seen using a four-wheeled walker with a basket in the front.

Calll police at 519-661-5670 if you have any information.