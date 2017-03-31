Featured
Police searching for missing elderly woman
Missing London woman Dimitroula Makropoulou
CTV London
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 4:52PM EDT
London police are asking for the public's help locating a missing elderly woman.
Dimitroula Makropoulou, 80, of London was last seen in the area of 241 Sincoe St., near Wellington St. around 1:35pm on Friday.
Makropoulou is described as white, 4’12”, 120lbs, with grey hair. She was wearing a puffy burgundy 3/4 length coat, dark pants, and dark shoes, with a black purse, and a pink umbrella.
She was last seen using a four-wheeled walker with a basket in the front.
Calll police at 519-661-5670 if you have any information.
