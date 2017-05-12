

CTV London





London police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since April 18th.

Sygnan Edwards, 35, was last seen at a business in Lambeth on April 18th, 2017. At the time he said he was going to take a city bus to the downtown area. Police say he was reported missing yesterday.

Edwards, who also goes by “Syg” or “Ziggy,” is described as white, fair skinned, with short dark hair and a receding hairline. He is 6’1” with a medium build.

Edwards has tattoos on both upper arms, and he was last seen wearing a dark blue or black vest with a dark coloured wind-breaker underneath.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.