London police are searching for a suspect after a woman was touched inappropriately on a paved path.

Police say it happened Monday around 4:15 p.m.

A woman told police she was walking on a path in the area of Huron Street and William Street. A male riding a small, dark coloured bicycle, made offensive sexual comments to her and touched her inappropriately as he passed by. The woman was not injured.

The male is described as Caucasian, with an olive complexion. He has a slim build, is between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 and is 30 to 35 years old. His appearance was dishevelled. He was wearing dark pants, a dark-hooded sweater and light coloured running shoes at the time.

Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings, remain in well-lit open areas when travelling alone, and to report any suspicious activity or people to police.