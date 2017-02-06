

CTV London





A federal inmate serving a sentence for aggravated assault and robbery and known to frequent London, is wanted by police.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of breach of parole.

Alexander William Collin is described as an Indigenous, 24 years old, 5-foot-10, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos of an eagle arm band, bull dog, “Collin” and a skull on his right arm. He has tattooed on his left arm a skeleton, two skulls and a face with a hammer. On his left hand he has a tribal symbol tattoo.

He is serving a seven-year, seven-month sentence for robbery, possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Collin is also known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information about Collin is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 911.