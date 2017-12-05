Featured
Police searching for driver after van slams into hydro pole
CTV London
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 12:43PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 5, 2017 6:43PM EST
London police are searching for the driver of a minivan who took off on foot after slamming into a hydro pole.
The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday on Oxford Street near Adelaide.
It's unclear if the driver was injured.
The London police K9 unit is on scene searching for the driver.
The driver is male, white, in his 20s, approximately 5’7”.
He was wearing a red jacket with a white and black hoodie underneath, a black backpack and possibly wearing a blue hat
Oxford is closed between William and Adelaide for the investigation.