London police are searching for the driver of a minivan who took off on foot after slamming into a hydro pole.

The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday on Oxford Street near Adelaide.

It's unclear if the driver was injured.

The London police K9 unit is on scene searching for the driver.

The driver is male, white, in his 20s, approximately 5’7”.

He was wearing a red jacket with a white and black hoodie underneath, a black backpack and possibly wearing a blue hat

Oxford is closed between William and Adelaide for the investigation.