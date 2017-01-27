

London police are asking for the public's help identifying a break and enter suspect.

Around 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 4, a lone male allegedly broke into the Medical Centre located at 130 Thompson Rd.

Surveillance cameras recorded the man entering the building after damaging a window.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of medication and fled.

He is described as white, thin to medium build, between 20-35 years old, wearing a black ball cap, black jacket, black jogging pants, and black running shoes.

Contact police if you have any information.