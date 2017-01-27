Featured
Police searching for break and enter/robbery suspect
Break and enter/robbery suspect (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 1:51PM EST
London police are asking for the public's help identifying a break and enter suspect.
Around 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 4, a lone male allegedly broke into the Medical Centre located at 130 Thompson Rd.
Surveillance cameras recorded the man entering the building after damaging a window.
The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of medication and fled.
He is described as white, thin to medium build, between 20-35 years old, wearing a black ball cap, black jacket, black jogging pants, and black running shoes.
Contact police if you have any information.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.