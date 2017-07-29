

CTV London





Owen Sound police say it's lucky nobody was injured after a vehicle was set on fire on East Bayshore Road early Saturday.

Police and fire responded to a residence around 3 a.m. and say the homeowner was able to extinguish the flames.

Police called the blaze senseless and say it could have been serious if the flames had spread to other vehicles in the driveway or to the home where people were sleeping.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify those responsible.

Anyone with information about this fire or persons that were seen in the area as asked to contact Constable Robson of the Owen Sound Police Service 519-376-1234 ext 152 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.