

CTV London





Police are hoping to identify a suspect wanted in an alleged sexual assault.

On Friday, police say a woman was walking south on the east side of First Street, just north of Dundas Street about 5:15 p.m. They say a male unknown to her approached her from behind and touched her in an inappropriate manner, then fled on foot south on First Street.

The suspect is a black man in his 20s. He stands at least six feet tall and has a slim build. He has shoulder-length curly black hair and wearing a red basketball jersey with the word “Rose” in white lettering on the back across the top, shorts and running shoes.

Police say a female driving by had asked the victim if she was okay and investigators are interested in speaking with that driver.