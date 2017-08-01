Featured
Police say woman left with life threatening injuries after assault in a residence
Police are at the scene of an assault on Frances Street on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in which a woman was critically injured. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017
Last Updated Tuesday, August 1, 2017
A woman is fighting for her life after police say she was assaulted at a London residence Monday night.
Police were called to a home on Frances Street around 10:20 p.m. about a serious assault.
The woman was in critical condition and rushed to hospital.
Officers took a man into custody a short distance away.
Members of the Major Crime Section are in the early stages of the investigation.
