Police say stolen dog returned to owner
Police say Max has been returned to his owner. (Courtesy London police)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 10:08AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2016 10:11AM EST
London police say a dog that was reported stolen has been located and returned to its owner.
On Thursday at 5:10 p.m., officers attended a plaza located at 1365 Huron Street to investigate a theft of dog.
At 3:42 p.m., a citizen found a lost dog in the plaza. Police say a male in the area, who ended up not being the lawful owner, claimed the dog as being his own and left northbound on Highbury Avenue in a cubed U-Haul.
The dog is a male Brittany spaniel, 11 ½ years old, white in colour with a brown mask. The dog’s name is Max.
Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519)661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
