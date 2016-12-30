

London police say a dog that was reported stolen has been located and returned to its owner.

On Thursday at 5:10 p.m., officers attended a plaza located at 1365 Huron Street to investigate a theft of dog.

At 3:42 p.m., a citizen found a lost dog in the plaza. Police say a male in the area, who ended up not being the lawful owner, claimed the dog as being his own and left northbound on Highbury Avenue in a cubed U-Haul.

The dog is a male Brittany spaniel, 11 ½ years old, white in colour with a brown mask. The dog’s name is Max.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519)661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.