London Police say they have spoken with the driver in relation to an incident where a young girl was approached and have determined there are no safety concerns at this time.

Police say the incident was a matter of mistaken identity on behalf of the driver.

Around 8:45 a.m. Thursday a young girl was walking alone when she was approached by man driving a white van. The van stopped and driver said that her mother said she should go with him. He then left the area and the girl was not harmed. A witness had observed the incident and contacted police.

The London Police Service wishes to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.