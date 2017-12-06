

London, CTV London





Police responded to a report of a home invasion and assault in our region Wednesday afternoon.

Middlesex Ontario Provincial Police were on the scene at 2293 Oilfield Drive, northwest of Glencoe, throughout the evening.

They initially received a call from the Four Counties Hospital site near Newbury. Police were told two men had been assaulted and then had driven themselves to the hospital.

That call came in to police just after 4 p.m.

Initial reports indicate the two victims were confronted by three people wearing masks.

Both were apparently struck with hammers before the assailants took off.

The victims have since been transported to London hospital with possible head trauma.

At last report, no arrests have been made.