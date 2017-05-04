

London police have released video of an alleged sexual assault suspect on an LTC bus last month.

Police were notified of an alleged incident on April 28.

Gregory Botting, 42, of London is charged with one count of sexual assault and will appear in court May 17.

Police have released video of Botting boarding the 17A bus in Byron around 7 a.m. on the day in question and rode the bus for about two hours.

Police say the video shows Botting inappropriately touching several other female passengers.

Investigators are encouraging any potential witnesses or victims who rode this bus on Friday, April 28 between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. to contact of the London Police Service at 519-661-5670.