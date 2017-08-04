Featured
Police release identity of cyclist killed in crash
Norco bike involved in fatal crash on Bear Creek Road on Aug. 1, 2017 (OPP)
CTV London
Published Friday, August 4, 2017 12:26PM EDT
OPP have identified the woman who died in a cycling crash on Tuesday.
Evlynne Loubert, 67, of Middlesex Centre was travelling south on Bear Creek Road when she was struck by a vehicle also heading south.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was not injured.
OPP sent out a request to the public to help identify Loubert. In a release, police thanked those who helped with the identification.
The investigation is ongoing as OPP try to determine what caused the collision.