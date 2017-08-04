

CTV London





OPP have identified the woman who died in a cycling crash on Tuesday.

Evlynne Loubert, 67, of Middlesex Centre was travelling south on Bear Creek Road when she was struck by a vehicle also heading south.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was not injured.

OPP sent out a request to the public to help identify Loubert. In a release, police thanked those who helped with the identification.

The investigation is ongoing as OPP try to determine what caused the collision.