Featured
Police recover vehicles, car parts following raid
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
CTV London
Published Monday, May 22, 2017 2:45PM EDT
Police have charged a man with numerous offences after executing a search warrant at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.
The raid on Jubilee Road on May 8 was executed by both Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police and Middlesex OPP.
Police say numerous motor vehicles and car parts were recovered and seized.
A 60-year-old man is charged with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and six counts of altering/destroying or removing a vehicle identification number.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.