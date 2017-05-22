

CTV London





Police have charged a man with numerous offences after executing a search warrant at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

The raid on Jubilee Road on May 8 was executed by both Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police and Middlesex OPP.

Police say numerous motor vehicles and car parts were recovered and seized.

A 60-year-old man is charged with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and six counts of altering/destroying or removing a vehicle identification number.