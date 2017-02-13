

CTV London





Two people are charged with drug trafficking offences following a police raid at an Adelaide Street North address on Friday.

Police seized:

3 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine valued at $300

9 grams of Cocaine valued at $900

7 grams of Crack Cocaine valued at $700

17 TEC pills valued at $85

$1,175 Canadian currency

A 42-year-old London man and a 25-year-old Lucan woman are charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The London man is also charged with three other trafficking offences and five counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.