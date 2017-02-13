Featured
Police raid nets meth, cocaine and other drugs
Drug bust by London police on Feb. 10, 2017. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 10:49AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 13, 2017 12:12PM EST
Two people are charged with drug trafficking offences following a police raid at an Adelaide Street North address on Friday.
Police seized:
- 3 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine valued at $300
- 9 grams of Cocaine valued at $900
- 7 grams of Crack Cocaine valued at $700
- 17 TEC pills valued at $85
- $1,175 Canadian currency
A 42-year-old London man and a 25-year-old Lucan woman are charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The London man is also charged with three other trafficking offences and five counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.
