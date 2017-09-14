

CTV London





St. Thomas police have launched an investigation after a resident found a dead dog in a box.

Police say the resident was out for a hike in Athletic Park on Wednesday when they came across a large square object that was emitting a foul odour.

Police were contacted and discovered the remains of a deceased dog inside. Officers believe the dog to be a mid sized, light coloured breed, however the remains were quite decomposed.

The incident is under investigation and police are asking the public for assistance.

If you have any information please call STPS at 519-631-1224 or www.stps.on.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.stthomascrimestoppers.ca