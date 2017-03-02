

CTV London





An OPP officer in the Southern Georgian Bay detachment has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The OPP's corporate communications office says the incident happened when the officer was not on duty, but did not give any details about it.

Const. Michael Gentle, who has been a member of the OPP since April 2006, has been suspended with pay.

Gentle is scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court on March 28.