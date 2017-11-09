

CTV London





Police and animal services in St. Thomas are searching for a dog they consider dangerous.

They say a dog named Nitro, a two-year-old male, mixed Alaskan Malamute/Husky breed, has killed a small dog and bitten several people in the city.

An order to impound the dog for examination has been approved under the Dog Owners Liability Act.

Police say if anyone sees Nitro or knows of his whereabouts or the location of his owner, Heather McEwen, to call St. Thomas Police at 519-631-1224, St. Thomas Animal Services at 519-631-7430 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS www.stthomascrimestoppers.ca.