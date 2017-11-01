

CTV London





London police have released a list of streets where a needle-tainted chocolate bar was distributed Halloween night.

An exact address is unknown but police have released a number of streets where the child was trick-or-treating Tuesday.

• Sasha Crescent

• Elvira Crescent

• Complex at 870 Jalna Boulevard

• Muriel Crescent

• Ernest Avenue, from Jalna Boulevard to Muriel Crescent

Luckily, the child was not hurt.

Police are urging parents to closely inspect all Halloween treats before kids eat them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670.