London police say the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad was able to arrest a man on their “Most Wanted” list Wednesday.

David Norman Calvert, 34, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for three counts of failing to comply with recognizance; two counts of failing to comply with probation; two counts of failing to attend court and drug possession.

ROPE received a tip that Calvert was in Sarnia and arrested him, with the help of Sarnia police.