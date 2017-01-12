Featured
Police nab man on ‘Most Wanted’ list
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 3:18PM EST
London police say the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad was able to arrest a man on their “Most Wanted” list Wednesday.
David Norman Calvert, 34, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for three counts of failing to comply with recognizance; two counts of failing to comply with probation; two counts of failing to attend court and drug possession.
ROPE received a tip that Calvert was in Sarnia and arrested him, with the help of Sarnia police.
