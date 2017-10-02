

CTV London





UPDATE: London police say they have located 28-year-old Julia Brownlee safe and sound.

From Earlier:

London Police are asking for the public's help in locating 28-year-old Julia Brownlee, of London.

Brownlee was last seen on Sunday, October 1, 2017, in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Rd E at approximately 3:15 pm.

She is described as female, white, 5’5”, 130lbs, with brown hair in a ponytail, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, zip up hoodie, long sleeved shirt with green and white horizontal stripes.

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of Julia.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts are asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670.