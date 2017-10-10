

London police are warning residents, especially students, to always lock their doors and windows following a pair of break and enters near Fanshawe College.

Officers responded to a pair of incidents early Monday morning.

The first happened around 12:45 a.m. on Thurman Circle when the student occupants found a male in the basement.

They followed the suspect and found him with about 20 other males.

One of the occupants was assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

About 20 minutes later, police were called to a student home on Fleming Drive when a male was spotted crawling out of the basement window.

When the suspect was approached, he indicated that he had a weapon, although none was seen.

The suspect then ran toward a large group of males waiting nearby.

A 17-year-old minor who can't be named has been charged with break and enter as well as assault in connection to the Thurman Circle incident.