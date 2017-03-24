Featured
Ernest Guitare (Source: London police)
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 4:38PM EDT
London police are warning the public about the release of a high-risk offender who plans to reside in London.
The police sent out a news release Friday afternoon saying 60-year-old Ernest Guitare was released Thursday from a federal institution in New Brunswick.
Police say Guitare has a history of violence and weapons offences and is believed to pose a risk to public safety.
As of Friday, they say he will be residing in the London area.
Police provided their phone number for the public to call - 519-661-5670 - or 911 if there is an emergency.
