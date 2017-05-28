Featured
Police investigating two separate crime scenes on Oneida of the Thames
OPP block off Littlewood Road in Southwold Twp on May 28, 2017 for a stabbing investigation. (Brent Lale/CTV)
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 11:48AM EDT
There are few details as of right now, but OPP and Oneida Police are investigating two separate crime scenes.
Emergency crews were called to an address on Oneida Road sometime after 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
There are reports that one person was stabbed in the head and had to be transported to hospital via helicopter.
There are also reports that a second person had been stabbed and discovered not too far from the first incident.
Police have Littlewood Drive closed at Bodkin Road.
More to come.
