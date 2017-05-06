

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





The Fire Marshal's Office and the London police criminal investigation unit are probing a suspicious fire at a Lambeth church.

Const. Kim Flett says fire crews were already on scene at Bethel Baptist Church on Campbell Street when police arrived just before 11 p.m. Friday.

"The fire is suspicious in nature and police are holding the scene," she said.

She said the FMO has also been called in.

The church sustained about $3,000 in damages.