London police are currently investigating a weapons incident at Saunders Secondary School.

Over the noon hour Thursday, the school was place into a "Code Yellow" alert by officials.

A "Code Yellow" is a threat on school grounds but poses no immediate danger to students or staff unless they leave the building.

Police were called and say an altercation ensued between two people and the victim was stabbed.

One person suffered minor injuries.

Police say the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Police are currently searching for a 17-year-old male in relation to the incident.

The investigation continues.