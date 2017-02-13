Featured
Police investigating south end sexual assault
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 3:42PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 13, 2017 5:13PM EST
London police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in the south end of the city.
Police say around 3 p.m. Sunday, a female was walking her dog and was approached by an unidentified male in the area of Dundalk Drive and Crawford Street.
He then allegedly grabbed the female in a sexual manner then fled on foot.
The suspect is described as white, 20 years old, 5’5", with a stocky build and dark beard.
He was wearing a black jacket and black baseball cap.
Contact police if you have any information.
