London police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in the south end of the city.

Police say around 3 p.m. Sunday, a female was walking her dog and was approached by an unidentified male in the area of Dundalk Drive and Crawford Street.

He then allegedly grabbed the female in a sexual manner then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as white, 20 years old, 5’5", with a stocky build and dark beard.

He was wearing a black jacket and black baseball cap.

Contact police if you have any information.