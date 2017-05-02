

CTV London





London police are investigating a number of sexual assaults on an LTC bus.

The incident took place on the 17A route around 7:30 a.m. Friday after a man inappropriately touched a female passenger.

A suspect is in custody and charges are pending.

Video provided by the LTC shows the male sexually assaulting other females during his time on the bus.

Police anticipate several more victims.

The suspect boarded the bus in Byron just before 7:00 a.m. and rode the bus for two hours.

He is described as

White

42 years old

Blond shoulder-length hair

Strawberry blond moustache and beard

Blue eyes

Height: 5'10-5'11

Weight: 220-230lbs (medium build)

Glasses

Contact police if you have any information.