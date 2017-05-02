Featured
Police investigating several sexual assaults on LTC bus
An LTC bus passes through downtown London, in this file photo. (CTV London)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 2:24PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 2, 2017 3:19PM EDT
London police are investigating a number of sexual assaults on an LTC bus.
The incident took place on the 17A route around 7:30 a.m. Friday after a man inappropriately touched a female passenger.
A suspect is in custody and charges are pending.
Video provided by the LTC shows the male sexually assaulting other females during his time on the bus.
Police anticipate several more victims.
The suspect boarded the bus in Byron just before 7:00 a.m. and rode the bus for two hours.
He is described as
- White
- 42 years old
- Blond shoulder-length hair
- Strawberry blond moustache and beard
- Blue eyes
- Height: 5'10-5'11
- Weight: 220-230lbs (medium build)
- Glasses
Contact police if you have any information.
