Emergency vehicles converged on a storage facility on Commissioners Road West Wednesday morning.

London police, fire and EMS were all on hand after someone reportedly found chemicals in one of the storage units at the facility.

Police say the location may have been used as a possible inactive clandestine drug lab.

"Because of what the items are inside this storage unit, we need to use precaution. And it's a slow moving process. The reason the units are there is to ensure everybody's safety," says London Police Const. Sandasha Bough.