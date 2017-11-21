Featured
Police investigating incident in Pond Mills area
London police file photo. (CTV London)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 9:28AM EST
A woman is in hospital with life threatening injuries following an unknown incident at home in the Pond Mills area.
Police could not provide many details other than to say EMS transported the woman to hospital around 4:40 a.m.
Officers are on scene at an address on Banbury Road to determine exactly how the woman sustained her injuires.
More to come...