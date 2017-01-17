Featured
Police investigating hit-and-run on Walpole Island
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 3:10PM EST
Police are investigating a serious hit-and-run incident on Walpole Island.
Just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 13, Walpole Island police, Lambton OPP and EMS responded to Chiefs Road North near Austin Road for an injured cyclist.
The 36-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect vehicle failed to remain at the scene.
The investigation continues and no suspects or vehicles have been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walpole Island Police Service or Lambton OPP.
