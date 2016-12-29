

CTV London





London police say they have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man at a residence on Connaught Avenue.

Late Wednesday night, police were called to 135 Connaught Ave. in response to a 911 call. The caller reported an unresponsive 26-year-old male.

The male was deceased when police arrived and had a gunshot wound.

Police identified him as Emmanuel Awai, of London. An autopsy was scheduled for today.

Police say they have not made an arrest yet in this case.

The crime division is probing the fifth homicide of the year in London and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Call (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).