Police investigating fatal hit-and-run
Fatal hit-and-run near Dundas and Ashland in London Ont. on Nov. 21, 2017 (Sean Irvine/CTV)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 3:42PM EST
A woman is dead following a fatal hit-and-run near Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue.
Police were called to a parking lot near the intersection around 2 p.m. Tuesday after a vehicle struck the woman and fled the scene.
Her identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.
Ashland Avenue is closed between Dundas and King Street for the investigation.