A female driver has died following a crash on Glendon Drive.

Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle collided with a transport truck on Glendon near Troops Road.

A farm tractor was pulling onto Glendon Drive from Troops Road to go west on Glendon Drive.

The tractor was hauling a 53’ trailer containing 3 spray tanks. As the tractor was pulling onto the roadway, an eastbound vehicle came over the train overpass and struck the middle of the trailer.

A 26-year-old woman was sent to LHSC suffering from very serious injuries and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Strathroy-Caradoc Police are on scene and have shut down the road from Parkhouse Drive to Springwell Road for the investigation. It's expected to last 6 hours.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.