Police investigating fatal crash on Glendon Drive
Serious crash on Glendon Drive on July 27, 2017. (Reta Ismail/CTV)
CTV London
Published Thursday, July 27, 2017 12:35PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 27, 2017 2:41PM EDT
A female driver has died following a crash on Glendon Drive.
Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle collided with a transport truck on Glendon near Troops Road.
A farm tractor was pulling onto Glendon Drive from Troops Road to go west on Glendon Drive.
The tractor was hauling a 53’ trailer containing 3 spray tanks. As the tractor was pulling onto the roadway, an eastbound vehicle came over the train overpass and struck the middle of the trailer.
A 26-year-old woman was sent to LHSC suffering from very serious injuries and pronounced dead at the hospital.
Strathroy-Caradoc Police are on scene and have shut down the road from Parkhouse Drive to Springwell Road for the investigation. It's expected to last 6 hours.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
