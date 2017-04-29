Featured
Police investigating death in southwest London parking lot
London police investigating a man's death in a Wonderland Road parking lot on April 29, 2017. (Brent Lale/CTV)
CTV London
Published Saturday, April 29, 2017 10:31AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 29, 2017 11:10AM EDT
Police are investigating a death in southwest London.
Around 1 a.m Saturday, police were called to an assault taking place in the parking lot of a variety store at 925 Wonderland Rd S.
Once on scene, officers found a male with no vital signs.
He was taken to LHSC but was pronounced dead once there.
Police arrested two people in the vicinity of the incident but have not laid charges.
Investigators remain at the scene.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.