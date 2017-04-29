

Police are investigating a death in southwest London.

Around 1 a.m Saturday, police were called to an assault taking place in the parking lot of a variety store at 925 Wonderland Rd S.

Once on scene, officers found a male with no vital signs.

He was taken to LHSC but was pronounced dead once there.

Police arrested two people in the vicinity of the incident but have not laid charges.

Investigators remain at the scene.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).