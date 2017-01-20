

CTV London





London police are investigating an attempted arson at a west London apartment building.

Around 7:34 a.m. Thursday, a lone male entered the elevator at 95 Fiddlers Green Rd. and lit an object on fire.

The item was extinguished before emergency crews got to the scene.

Police say the suspect appears to be a male wearing a white Aeropostale brand hoodie, grey pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.