

CTV London





London police are investigating an attempted abduction of a child in the area of Stackhouse Avenue and Devos Drive.

Police say an 8-year-old boy left his school and began riding his scooter home around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The boy said a red van pulled into the end of a driveway in his path. A male driver exited his vehicle, confronted the boy, and pushed the boy and his scooter into the van.

The boy was able to unlock the door, climb out of the van with his scooter, and get home. Police were then called.

The driver was alone in the van, which is described as older model red van with a black interior.

The man is white and about 40 years old.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the reported abduction attempt are still under investigation.