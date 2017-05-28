

CTV London





OPP and Oneida Police are investigating an altercation between two males that left them with very serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Oneida Road around 11 a.m. Sunday.

There are reports that one person was stabbed in the head and had to be transported to hospital via helicopter.

There are also reports that a second person had been stabbed and discovered not too far from the first incident.

One male was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries and another male was transported by ambulance with serious injuries.

Police have Littlewood Drive closed at Bodkin Road for the investigation.