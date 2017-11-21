Featured
Police investigating after woman injured at home in Pond Mills area
London police investigate after a woman was injured on Banbury Road in London Ont. on Nov. 21, 2017 (Brent Lale/CTV)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 9:28AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 21, 2017 1:44PM EST
A woman remains in critical condition following an unknown incident at a home in the Pond Mills area.
Police could not provide many details other than to say EMS transported the woman to hospital around 4:40 a.m.
Officers remain on scene at an address on Banbury Road to determine exactly how the woman sustained her injuires.
As of early afternon, the woman remains in critical but stable condition in hospital.
The London Police Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.