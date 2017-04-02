

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





London Police are investigating after evidence of gunshots fired at a rental townhome unit in north London was discovered early Sunday.

London Police officers including the forensic identification unit were on the scene at 112 North Centre Road to collect evidence Sunday after a resident reported damage that looked like bullet holes. Police confirm the damage was caused by gunshots.

Police say they received a report of the sound of gunshots in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 29. At that time, officers attended the Masonville area but nothing was located.

A property manager told CTV News today that the tenants in the unit were not home on Wednesday, and that the bullet holes were not discovered until early Sunday morning.

No one was reported injured. Police believe the incident is an isolated event. Officers are still investigating and say there are no concerns for public safety at this time.