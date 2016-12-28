Featured
Police investigate robbery at Nash Jewellers
London police investigate a robbery at Nash Jewellers on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 5:37PM EST
For the second time in two weeks, the new Nash Jewellers at Wonderland Road and Oxford Street has been robbed.
It happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday and was described as a smash-and-grab.
London police are investigating after thieves broke open display cabinets and took off with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.
A similar robbery took place on Dec. 14.
