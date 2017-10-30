

CTV London





Owen Sound Police are investigating after Georgian College was broken into over the weekend.

Police say several “items” were either damaged or removed in the break-in but did not say what those items were.

The extent of the damage is not clear at this time.

Police were called to the scene around 10 a.m. Sunday after the break-in was discovered.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Constable Jeremy Hawke at 519-376-1234 ext 180 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)