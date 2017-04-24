Featured
Police investigate armed robbery on Tecumseh Road
(Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 24, 2017 10:34AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 24, 2017 10:45AM EDT
Windsor police are investigating an armed robbery at a Tecumseh Road drug store.
Officers were called the Shopper's Drug Mart at 11500 Tecumseh Rd. E. at Banwell Rd around 3:45 a.m.
Police say the suspect was armed with a knife.
A description of the suspect is expected to be released later today.
No one was injured, say police.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Milverton family displaced after house fire
- Hamilton, Lindsay, Thunder Bay to test basic income in three-year pilot project
- NDP says $475M pharmacare plan could cover 125 drugs in Ontario
- Death of three-month-old Calgary baby in 2015 ruled a homicide: police
- Police believe pair they arrested are responsible for Edmonton toddler's death