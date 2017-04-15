Featured
Police identify driver killed in crash on Highway 4 north of London
Middlesex OPP are still investigating a collision on Highway 4 north of London that killed a South Huron man on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Colleen MacDonald, CTV London
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 3:05PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 16, 2017 1:17PM EDT
Middlesex OPP have released the name of a man who died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 4 north of London.
OPP say a black Dodge minivan was travelling northbound on Richmond Street north of Eight Mile Road when it struck the rear of a white Ford cube van just before noon on Saturday. The cube van was stopped to turn left into a private drive.
The 54-year-old man driving the black van had to be extricated from the vehicle. He died in hospital. The deceased has been identified as Thomas Dinney from South Huron.
The two occupants of the cube van were not injured.
Highway 4 was closed between Eight Mile Road and Nine Mile Road until 7:30 p.m. while the OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators examine the scene. The collision remains under investigation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- London Police investigating after male victim injured by "edged weapon"
- Dozens of motorists charged in Good Friday speed enforcement campaign
- Suspected bank robber arrested shortly after escaping in a taxi
- Police searching for suspects in stabbing in northeast London
- Police identify driver killed in crash on Highway 4 north of London