OPP have identified the body found in Puslinch Lake on Monday.

Police say it was 61-year-old Zbignien Baczkowski of Cambridge.

OPP and Cambridge firefighters originally responded to Puslinch Lake after a report of an unattended boat across from the McClintock Marina.

A boat was located with no one in it, Baczkowski’s body was found late in the water by people at the marina.

A post mortem is scheduled for Tuesday.