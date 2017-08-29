Featured
Police identify body found in Puslinch Lake
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 9:49AM EDT
OPP have identified the body found in Puslinch Lake on Monday.
Police say it was 61-year-old Zbignien Baczkowski of Cambridge.
OPP and Cambridge firefighters originally responded to Puslinch Lake after a report of an unattended boat across from the McClintock Marina.
A boat was located with no one in it, Baczkowski’s body was found late in the water by people at the marina.
A post mortem is scheduled for Tuesday.