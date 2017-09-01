

CTV London





London police have released the name of a suspect wanted in a Wavell Street shooting.

Police are searching for 23-year-old Ayanle Aden of London.

They say multiple gunshots were fired on Wavell Street on Tuesday.

Police believe that there was an altercation between at least two individuals, with at least one firearm being discharged.

No injuries were reported, but two vehicles were struck by bullets at the scene.

Police have charged Aden with:

Discharge firearm with intent to endanger life

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence

Possession of a prohibited device without a licence

Possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a firearm that had been obtained by the commission of an offence

Two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited

Three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance

Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.