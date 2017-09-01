Featured
Police have named suspect wanted in Wavell shooting
CTV London
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 5:48PM EDT
London police have released the name of a suspect wanted in a Wavell Street shooting.
Police are searching for 23-year-old Ayanle Aden of London.
They say multiple gunshots were fired on Wavell Street on Tuesday.
Police believe that there was an altercation between at least two individuals, with at least one firearm being discharged.
No injuries were reported, but two vehicles were struck by bullets at the scene.
Police have charged Aden with:
- Discharge firearm with intent to endanger life
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence
- Possession of a prohibited device without a licence
- Possession of a loaded firearm
- Possession of a firearm that had been obtained by the commission of an offence
- Two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited
- Three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance
- Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.